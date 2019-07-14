Heartland Advisors Has Lowered Trimas (TRS) Stake by $4.75 Million as Share Price Declined; Signaturefd Raised Its Position in Harris Del (HRS) by $686,085

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Trimas Corp (TRS) by 68.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 158,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,427 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 229,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Trimas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 144,868 shares traded. TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) has risen 9.93% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TRS News: 02/04/2018 – TriMas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – EXPECTS 2018 ORGANIC SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 3% COMPARED TO 2017; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q Net $24.3M; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Sees 2018 Organic Sales Up About 3%; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises TriMas Corp. Rating To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 TriMas Aerospace Receives Supplier Award From Airbus; 12/04/2018 – TriMas Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP TRS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q EPS 53c; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q Adj EPS 41c

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 2157.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 4,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,515 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 283.95% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 28/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris and Twenty-Four Senators Call For Full Funding Of Refugee Programs; 10/05/2018 – Here are the five vulnerabilities discussed by Tristan Harris; 29/03/2018 – MIG Real Estate Acquires Trails at Harris Apartments in Mesa, Arizona; 20/04/2018 – NEVADA GAMING CONTROL BOARD CHAIRWOMAN HARRIS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Harris Introduce Legislation to Protect Workers from Occupational Health Hazards; 15/03/2018 – JDog Welcomes Suzanne Harris as Chief Marketing Officer; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 18/05/2018 – Legendary Actress and Activist Frances Fisher and U.S. Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Launch Progressive Americans Together CA Voter’s Guide at 2nd Anniversary Celebration of Bernie’s Coffee Shop; 03/05/2018 – JOSH HARRIS: APOLLO STILL WEIGHING WHETHER TO CONVERT TO C-CORP; 10/05/2018 – Harris Corp. Awarded $141 Million Contract to Modernize India’s Air Traffic Management Communications Infrastructure

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE) by 47,550 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 10,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Analysts await TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TRS’s profit will be $22.84M for 15.55 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by TriMas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold TRS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 44.11 million shares or 0.77% less from 44.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Investment Prns Ltd Com accumulated 0.07% or 10,279 shares. 97,094 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Com Mn. Wilen Investment Corp accumulated 14,249 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Citigroup Incorporated holds 15,366 shares. Ajo Lp accumulated 65,521 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech has invested 0% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Federated Investors Inc Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Heartland Advsrs has 0.16% invested in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,033 shares. 6,736 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt. State Common Retirement Fund holds 91,267 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Co owns 0% invested in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) for 138,922 shares. D E Shaw And Company Inc holds 177,810 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Co holds 0% or 17,736 shares in its portfolio.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 14,978 shares to 15,461 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 3,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.35 million activity.