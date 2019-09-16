Heartland Advisors Has Lowered Transcat (TRNS) Holding by $5.00 Million; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Boosted Position in Harley Davidson (HOG) by $10.19 Million

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Transcat Inc (TRNS) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Transcat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $22.37. About 20,512 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 4.70% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 377,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 4.31 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.04 million, up from 3.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.15. About 1.63 million shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 19/04/2018 – WIDER IMAGE-Trade tensions with U.S. testing resolve of Chinese consumers; 10/05/2018 – REG-Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 24/05/2018 – EagleRider and Harley-Davidson Make First-Ever Joint Appearance at IPW; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q EPS $1.03, EST. $1.11; 05/03/2018 Take up stalled self-driving car bill, automakers urge US Senate; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – EXPECT FIRST HALF SHIPMENTS TO BE DOWN 11% TO 14%, EXPECT BACK HALF SHIPMENTS TO BE UP ROUGHLY 12% – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Net $174.8M; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.29 million shares to 2.15M shares, valued at $93.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 342,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46M shares, and cut its stake in Alamos Gold In.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 125 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 144.08 million shares or 0.06% less from 144.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seabridge Inv Lc reported 80,581 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Tudor Et Al reported 20,243 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt accumulated 0% or 9,221 shares. Sector Pension Board accumulated 20,748 shares. Centurylink Inv Mngmt Com owns 0.48% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 34,544 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 21 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0.05% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 150 shares. Quantbot LP reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial has invested 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Invesco Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 30,547 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. TRNS’s profit will be $1.39M for 29.43 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Transcat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 150,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 115,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 564,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT).