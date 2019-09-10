Heartland Advisors Has Lowered Position in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) as Share Value Rose; Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Valuation Rose While Texas Permanent School Fund Has Boosted by $2.53 Million Its Position

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 24,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 458,995 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 483,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 1.30M shares traded or 66.27% up from the average. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Old National; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.45%, EST. 3.37%; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 08/05/2018 – Old National Bank Partners with Allpoint to Extend ATM Network; 23/04/2018 – Old National reports record 1st quarter net income of $48.0 million, a 33% increase from a year ago; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP CITES ONGOING EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net $48M

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 76.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 101,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 233,128 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, up from 131,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 5.82 million shares traded or 0.75% up from the average. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 10-Q: As of March 31, As Calculated Under Basel III Approach, CET1 Capital Ratio Was 10.82%; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 RISK BASED CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.95 PCT VS 11.90 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion at Navy Pier Opens for Business; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 Percent Renewable Power; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $996M; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – DEAL FOR VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $4.7 BLN; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – SEES COST SAVINGS FROM CONSOLIDATION OF SOME BACK OFFICE LOCATIONS, ABOUT 20% COMBINED CHICAGO BRANCHES FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Intends to Complete 2017 CCAR Buyback Plan, Buy up to $235M Shrs, Before MB Financial Proxy Solicitation; 08/05/2018 – FINRA SANCTIONS FIFTH THIRD FOR COST, FEE DISCLOSURE FAILURES; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $909M

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 95,079 shares to 188,878 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 67,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Analysts await Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.34 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.34 per share. ONB’s profit will be $58.66 million for 12.72 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Old National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ONB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.71 million shares or 0.43% less from 110.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 552,157 are held by Basswood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fifth Third Bancorp owns 3,333 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory Service Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Nordea Inv accumulated 0.01% or 249,630 shares. Colorado-based Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.44% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 33,430 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 1,200 shares. Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17.67M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 159,533 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Comm invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 199,360 shares. Stonebridge Cap Ltd Com reported 126,505 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 57,507 shares.

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $103,720 activity.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,895 shares to 58,239 shares, valued at $68.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,648 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset invested in 0% or 266,601 shares. Amer Century Cos Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 120,513 shares. The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 74,702 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc holds 120,239 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Community Bancorp Na holds 0% or 655 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.83M shares. Natixis LP owns 173,944 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 587 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0.05% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Parametric Associate Limited Liability reported 4.51 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 30,366 are held by Stadion Money Limited Liability Corporation. Cullinan Assocs accumulated 61,331 shares.

