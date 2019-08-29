Heartland Advisors Has Lowered Its Park Electrochemical (PKE) Stake by $815,475; Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Shareholder Timucuan Asset Management Decreased Holding as Valuation Rose

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (PKE) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 54,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% . The institutional investor held 691,112 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, down from 745,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Park Electrochemical Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 45,063 shares traded. Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) has risen 1.89% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PKE News: 14/03/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Park Electrochemical Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKE); 03/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Fiscal Year Earnings Release and Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL 4Q ADJ EPS 10C; 02/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Qualification of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg by a Major Aerospace O; 07/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical 4Q EPS 88c; 06/03/2018 Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Introduction of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 160,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.93 million, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.31. About 299,405 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 23,383 shares to 193,200 shares, valued at $9.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 86,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold PKE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 16.53 million shares or 7.10% less from 17.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 8,357 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability holds 63,422 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Parkside Bank Trust reported 12 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 11,372 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 12,526 shares. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 1.25M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential accumulated 0% or 40,927 shares. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.16% invested in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) for 25,821 shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0% invested in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) for 16,871 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated owns 27,052 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited invested in 0.31% or 56,425 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 521 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 159,893 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 4,227 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 7,257 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $70.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Holding Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Mgmt Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 9,261 shares. Pnc Financial Service Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 2,280 shares. American Intll holds 91,826 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Argent Tru Comm holds 3,674 shares. Citigroup reported 39,716 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 32,958 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership owns 34,091 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 18,244 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. 7,614 are owned by First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 183 shares. Par reported 314,900 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,359 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sei Investments stated it has 11,266 shares. Utah Retirement Sys, Utah-based fund reported 8,785 shares. Kingdon Capital Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 354,309 shares or 2.73% of the stock.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.20M for 17.57 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.