Heartland Advisors Has Lifted Seacoast Bkg Fla (SBCF) Holding; 1 Analysts Covering WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Heartland Advisors Inc increased Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF) stake by 101.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heartland Advisors Inc acquired 95,079 shares as Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (SBCF)’s stock declined 11.08%. The Heartland Advisors Inc holds 188,878 shares with $4.98M value, up from 93,799 last quarter. Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla now has $1.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $25.36. About 22,450 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 11.56% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WellCare Health Plans had 12 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $305 target in Thursday, March 7 report. See WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) latest ratings:

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. The company has market cap of $14.07 billion. It operates through three divisions: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. It has a 27.84 P/E ratio. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state programs, such as children's health insurance programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid, as well as managed long-term care programs for people with chronic illnesses or who have disabilities and need health and long-term care services.

The stock increased 0.63% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $279.6. About 115,769 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold WellCare Health Plans, Inc. shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd holds 2,469 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.06% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 2,186 shares. Systematic Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 8,594 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp has 0.03% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Victory Management reported 0.13% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Axa owns 1,470 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 7.25M shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.03% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Rampart Invest Co Lc has invested 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Prescott Gp Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 19,428 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Fred Alger owns 7,659 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 1,752 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Com reported 31 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $393,841 activity. Shaffer Charles M also sold $121,385 worth of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) shares. Another trade for 4,812 shares valued at $136,228 was made by CROSS CHARLES K JR. on Thursday, February 7.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $393,841 activity. Shaffer Charles M also sold $121,385 worth of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) shares. Another trade for 4,812 shares valued at $136,228 was made by CROSS CHARLES K JR. on Thursday, February 7.

Among 2 analysts covering Seacoast Banking of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seacoast Banking of Florida had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with "Buy" rating and $29 target in Friday, June 21 report. FBR Capital maintained the shares of SBCF in report on Thursday, February 21 with "Buy" rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.11% or 20,479 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Com reported 12,022 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 85,812 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Llc. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment has invested 0.47% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Moody Bancorporation Trust Division accumulated 252 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Heartland Advsrs Inc holds 188,878 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). 79,167 are owned by Arizona State Retirement. Mendon Cap Advsrs has 1.05% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 328,936 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors, a Arizona-based fund reported 49 shares. Principal Fin Group has invested 0.01% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

More notable recent Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to Announce Second Quarter Earnings Results July 25 – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s (NASDAQ:SBCF) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Seacoast Announces Management Appointments Nasdaq:SBCF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.