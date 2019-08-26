Heartland Advisors Has Lifted Position in Dr Horton (DHI) as Stock Rose; Muzinich & Company Increased Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Stake by $355,300

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (DHI) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 10,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 131,193 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43M, up from 120,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 1.60 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $17.19. About 225,011 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 85,029 shares. Pension holds 487,573 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 16,656 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc invested in 0.01% or 13,824 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co reported 3,700 shares. Smithfield Company accumulated 5,919 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 35,700 shares. Loews Corporation reported 0% stake. Nordea Ab holds 0.01% or 108,816 shares. Mariner Limited Liability reported 13,005 shares stake. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability invested in 0% or 160 shares. Cibc Ww Markets has 0.02% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 129,170 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 60,764 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 643,700 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Energy Svcs Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG).

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Barrick Gold, Dominoâ€™s, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s, Occidental, Salesforce and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “D.R. Horton: A True Winner – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The GEO Group’s (GEO) CEO George Zoley on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Mylan, Pfizer’s Upjohn To Merge – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Fed Frenzy On Wall Street – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.