Heartland Advisors Has Lifted Its Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Holding; Pentair LTD (PNR) Stock Price Declined While Riverhead Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pentair Ltd (PNR) by 62.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 49,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 30,296 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 80,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pentair Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.07. About 890,819 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 22/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SUBSIDIARY COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO $400 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 08/05/2018 – REG-Pentair Announces Long-Term Goals, Share Repurchase Program, and Reaffirms Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q Adjusted EPS 41c-44c; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT PROVIDES 2018 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE AT A RANGE OF $1.38 TO $1.48 AND, ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, AT A RANGE OF $1.70 TO $1.80; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES LONG-TERM SEGMENT INCOME GROWTH OF 6 TO 8 PERCENT PER YEAR; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.96 BLN; 15/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $43.50; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV 17.5C/SHR; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS LONG-TERM GOALS, SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (PCH) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 35,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 280,262 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.59 million, up from 245,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 174,636 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 12,397 shares to 36,677 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 64,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc.

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PNR’s profit will be $92.43M for 16.85 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Commerce Ltd reported 11,324 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 56 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 157,703 shares. Riverhead Cap holds 0.05% or 30,296 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 52,683 shares. Utah Retirement reported 29,557 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 9,217 shares. 73,412 are held by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 59,892 shares. 1,968 are held by Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd. Voya Invest Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id accumulated 2.01% or 471,032 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Limited owns 6,477 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 0.05% or 2.67M shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon has 2.34 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 14,444 shares to 124,865 shares, valued at $9.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 101,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC).

