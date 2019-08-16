Heartland Advisors Has Increased Holding in Iamgold (Prn) (IAG) by $750,000 as Valuation Rose; Exelixis (EXEL) Stock Value Rose While Penn Capital Management Co Trimmed Holding

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (Prn) (IAG) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 2.27 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 2.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Iamgold Corp (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.365. About 3.07M shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS IN TOLIMA GOLD INC; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 21,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The hedge fund held 533,933 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71 million, down from 555,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.27% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.19. About 3.79M shares traded or 54.01% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 10/05/2018 – Exelixis Says Combination of Atezolizumab and Cobimetinib Didn’t Deliver an Improvement in Overall Survival Versus Regorafenib; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis 1Q EPS 37c; 10/04/2018 – Exelixis at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – lpsen Announces EMA Validation of Filing of a New Application for Additional lndication for Cabometyx®, for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC); 17/05/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces European Commission Approval of CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 22/05/2018 – Exelixis Appoints Andrew R. Peters to Newly Created Position of Vice President, Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis 1Q Rev $212.3M

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 11,190 shares to 17,843 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 109,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Fb Finl Corp.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 78,956 shares to 190,904 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 59,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,744 shares, and cut its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW).