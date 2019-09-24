Heartland Advisors Has Increased By $3.70 Million Its Stock Yds Bancorp (SYBT) Position; Natural Alternatives International Has 1.13 Sentiment

Heartland Advisors Inc increased Stock Yds Bancorp Inc (SYBT) stake by 72.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Heartland Advisors Inc acquired 102,832 shares as Stock Yds Bancorp Inc (SYBT)’s stock rose 10.20%. The Heartland Advisors Inc holds 244,551 shares with $8.84M value, up from 141,719 last quarter. Stock Yds Bancorp Inc now has $842.59M valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 4,875 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Natural Alternatives International Inc (NAII) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.12, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 9 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 8 reduced and sold their holdings in Natural Alternatives International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.37 million shares, down from 2.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Natural Alternatives International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 4 New Position: 5.

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 27,529 shares to 177,843 valued at $10.13M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) stake by 89,919 shares and now owns 728,480 shares. Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 11 investors sold SYBT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 0.64% more from 11.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 45 buys, and 0 insider sales for $139,952 activity.

The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 51,798 shares traded or 688.76% up from the average. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NAII) has declined 0.59% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NAII News: 26/03/2018 – NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL INC – AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FOR WORKING CAPITAL LINE OF CREDIT TO FEB 1, 2021; 03/05/2018 – Team CarnoSyn® 2018 NFL Draft Highlights – A CarnoSyn® Sponsored Athlete Update; 26/03/2018 NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL – ON MARCH 20 , CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Natural Alternatives International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAII); 15/05/2018 – Pacific View Asset Mgmt Buys Into Natural Alternatives; 14/05/2018 – Natural Alternatives 3Q EPS 30c

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $72.18 million. The firm offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It has a 7.34 P/E ratio. It also provides strategic partnering services, such as customized product formulation, clinical studies, manufacturing, marketing support, international regulatory and label law compliance, international product registration, packaging in multiple formats and labeling design, scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, packaging and delivery system design, and regulatory review.