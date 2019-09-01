Heartland Advisors Has Decreased Position in Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) as Stock Price Declined; Care Com (CRCM) Position Maintained by Osterweis Capital Management Inc

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 97.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 125,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The hedge fund held 252,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 127,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 494,145 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 05/03/2018 Care.com to Participate At 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 14/03/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 EBIT $31.0M-EBIT $32.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 135,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11M, down from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 3.98M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $143.58M for 7.71 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.