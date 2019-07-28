Heartland Advisors Has Decreased By $814,750 Its Semtech (SMTC) Holding; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Cut Its International Business Machs (IBM) Holding

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 2.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 19,861 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock declined 2.27%. The Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 671,067 shares with $94.69 million value, down from 690,928 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $134.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.90 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased Semtech Corp (SMTC) stake by 10.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 16,295 shares as Semtech Corp (SMTC)’s stock declined 5.76%. The Heartland Advisors Inc holds 135,262 shares with $6.89M value, down from 151,557 last quarter. Semtech Corp now has $3.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 234,937 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 12.67% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QUARTERLY NET SALES $130.4 MLN VS $143.8 MLN; 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 20/03/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Enables Smart Soil Sensors; 05/04/2018 – Semtech and loTsens Deliver a Smart Water Solution for Smart City Pilot in Spain; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 28/03/2018 – Semtech Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 4; 30/05/2018 – Correct: Semtech Sees 2Q EPS 25c-EPS 33c, Not FY19; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees FY19 Sales $155M-$167M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Semtech; 18/04/2018 – Semtech and Brazil’s Anatel Deploy LoRa Technology Nationwide

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $188,600 activity. CHUKWU EMEKA also sold $56,100 worth of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) shares. $132,500 worth of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) shares were sold by KIM JAMES JUNGSUP.

Among 10 analysts covering Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Semtech had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) earned “Hold” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, March 14. Susquehanna maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 14. Robert W. Baird maintained Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. Piper Jaffray maintained Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SMTC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement accumulated 106,047 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 42,261 shares. Comerica Bankshares accumulated 65,271 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability accumulated 293,696 shares. 12,335 are held by Sei Invs. Tci Wealth has 59 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Grp Inc Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 196,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 99,674 shares. Quantitative Inv Lc reported 6,600 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 22,180 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 18,685 shares. Principal Gp has 558,603 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Advisory Research Inc holds 0.03% or 35,154 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.04% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Hsbc Public Limited has 0.01% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 63,627 shares.

Heartland Advisors Inc increased Abraxas Pete Corp (NASDAQ:AXAS) stake by 486,700 shares to 2.41M valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) stake by 50,725 shares and now owns 450,725 shares. Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) was raised too.

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 40.54% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $14.67M for 60.94 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.32% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,967 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp invested in 0.4% or 776,027 shares. Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability owns 2.96% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 44,151 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 200 shares. John G Ullman & holds 1.26% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 49,416 shares. Harvey Inv Limited Company reported 4,747 shares stake. Intact Incorporated reported 93,600 shares stake. The Missouri-based Smith Moore & Co has invested 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.87% or 74,521 shares. Fort Lp holds 0.46% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 16,319 shares. Forbes J M And Company Limited Liability Partnership holds 3,847 shares. First Republic Inc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lbmc Invest Advisors Lc owns 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,540 shares. Prudential holds 0.54% or 2.32 million shares. Capstone Fincl Advisors holds 5,229 shares.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 78,321 shares to 245,088 valued at $46.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stake by 132,930 shares and now owns 273,280 shares. Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) was raised too.