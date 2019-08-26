Heartland Advisors Has Cut Its Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Stake by $2.88 Million as Shares Declined; Montgomery Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Mdu Res Group (MDU) by $620,725

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW) by 27.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 82,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.74% . The institutional investor held 215,938 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, down from 298,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wolverine World Wide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.75. About 54,537 shares traded. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 22.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 25/03/2018 – Podcast: Wolverine: The Long Night is a well-crafted thriller; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 EPS $1.92-EPS $2.02; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wolverine World Wide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWW); 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Profit More Than Doubles; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE 1Q REV. $534.1M, EST. $531.1M; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q-End Inventory Down 18.5%; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q EPS 48c; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Gross Margin 42.7%; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.24 BLN TO $2.32 BLN

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 28,647 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,250 activity.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDU Resources declares $0.2025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MDU Resources Group, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC For: Jul 30 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 338,470 shares. Invesco has 0.02% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny invested in 0.04% or 6,573 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 467,742 shares. Laurion Management LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 260,971 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca owns 0.9% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 8.84M shares. Prudential Public Ltd owns 14,900 shares. Loomis Sayles LP stated it has 514,432 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 21,594 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 77,142 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 652,031 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.07% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). 25,976 were reported by Kepos Cap L P. Aviva Public Limited has 0.01% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 44,724 shares to 130,398 shares, valued at $11.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stock Yds Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 10,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold WWW shares while 85 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 79.97 million shares or 5.63% less from 84.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 34,200 shares. Kbc Nv owns 24,870 shares. 40,600 are held by Stifel. Whittier Tru owns 263 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 62,142 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Profund Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Hanson And Doremus Management stated it has 0.6% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Principal Group Inc Inc reported 749,181 shares. Arizona State Retirement has 0.06% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 0.04% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 2.68M shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp has 814,117 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 160,883 shares. Connable Office Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 9,235 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 116,319 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 9,039 shares.