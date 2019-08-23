Heartland Advisors Has Cut Its Kennedy (KW) Position; Twin River Worldwide Holdings (TRWH) Sellers Increased By 122.12% Their Shorts

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased Kennedy (KW) stake by 8.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 101,800 shares as Kennedy (KW)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Heartland Advisors Inc holds 1.06 million shares with $22.76M value, down from 1.17 million last quarter. Kennedy now has $2.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.81. About 44,760 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) had an increase of 122.12% in short interest. TRWH’s SI was 402,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 122.12% from 181,300 shares previously. With 297,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH)’s short sellers to cover TRWH’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.67. About 19,571 shares traded. Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TRWH) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Limited has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 95 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Elkhorn Prns Limited Partnership, Nebraska-based fund reported 4.37 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0% or 62,000 shares in its portfolio. 42,725 were accumulated by Aperio Group Ltd Llc. Timessquare Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3.11M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 232,265 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 32,640 shares. Boston Partners holds 0% or 100,622 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The stated it has 82,840 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 178,821 shares. Element Capital Lc holds 0.01% or 14,055 shares.

Heartland Advisors Inc increased Propetro Hldg Corp stake by 36,254 shares to 382,054 valued at $8.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) stake by 86,389 shares and now owns 193,862 shares. Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) was raised too.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $431,655 activity. 13,500 shares were bought by Bowen Trevor, worth $282,555. 7,100 shares valued at $149,100 were bought by Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh on Wednesday, March 6.