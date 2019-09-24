Heartland Advisors Has Cut Its Hanover Ins Group (THG) Holding by $1.93 Million; Share Price Rose; Omega Advisors Increased Position in Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) as Stock Declined

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 15,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 108,696 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.95 million, down from 123,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $133. About 342,720 shares traded or 33.82% up from the average. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 02/05/2018 – Correct: Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.57; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative lnsurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 16/04/2018 – Hanover Insurance Sees Impact of Catastrophe Activity At of $66M-$76M Pretax; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THG); 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Declined to Provide Additional Details; 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $121; 15/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP: RETIREMENT OF LONGTIME CHAIRMAN; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER ESTIMATES CATASTROPHE IMPACT $66M TO $76M; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Undertaking Review of Strategic Alternatives, Including Possible Sale, for London-based Chaucer; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – CONFIRMED UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, INCLUDING A POSSIBLE SALE, FOR LONDON-BASED CHAUCER

Omega Advisors increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors bought 3.47 million shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 12.95 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.56M, up from 9.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $846.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.33. About 7.85M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $474,760 activity. The insider Beder Tanya S bought 50,000 shares worth $115,695.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennymac Financial Services by 696,004 shares to 279,389 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ellington Financial Inc by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 860,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chimera Investment Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold NBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Arizona State Retirement owns 512,632 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). 611,572 are owned by Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd. Qcm Cayman Limited accumulated 45,255 shares or 2.79% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com invested in 0% or 50 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 2.55 million shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership stated it has 420,289 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 53,935 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 2.12 million shares. Wetherby Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Corecommodity Management Limited Liability Corp owns 274,543 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 14 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The Hanover Launches New High-Value Brand for Households with More Complex Insurance Needs – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Hanover Insurance Group to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Insurance Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Tru holds 7,333 shares. Captrust Fincl accumulated 535 shares.