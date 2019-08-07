Heartland Advisors Has Cut Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Position as Market Value Declined; Conestoga Capital Advisors Upped Its John Bean Technologies (JBT) Holding by $1.11 Million

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 12,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 724,222 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.55 million, up from 712,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $103.46. About 223,513 shares traded or 36.08% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 107,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.87% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Harvard Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 171,943 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has declined 55.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Tightening Expected Ranges for Both Rev and Diluted EPS in 2018 Guidance; 23/04/2018 – DJ Harvard Bioscience Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBIO); 19/03/2018 – Harvard Bioscience at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Two Telemetry Implants to Enhance Neuroscience Research; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Rev $26.8M; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 13/03/2018 Harvard Bioscience Company Marketing Set By Janney for Mar. 19; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 13c; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Multi Channel Systems Launches Beta Cell Screening System for Diabetes Research, Entering New Seg; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Loss/Shr 11c

Analysts await Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.02 per share. HBIO’s profit will be $753,750 for 29.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Harvard Bioscience, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

