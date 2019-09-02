Heartland Advisors Has Cut Equity Comwlth (EQC) Stake By $1.86 Million; Peconic Partners Decreased By $515,025 Its Apple (AAPL) Holding

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased Equity Comwlth (EQC) stake by 20.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 58,047 shares as Equity Comwlth (EQC)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Heartland Advisors Inc holds 225,204 shares with $7.36 million value, down from 283,251 last quarter. Equity Comwlth now has $4.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 348,236 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC)

Peconic Partners Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 28.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peconic Partners Llc sold 2,725 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Peconic Partners Llc holds 6,825 shares with $1.30 million value, down from 9,550 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $927.71B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple could unveil a 13-inch Retina MacBook and a cheaper 9.7-inch iPad; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 10/05/2018 – Apple to Invest C$13M and Provide Technical Support for Elysis Ventur; 19/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Apple could begin making its own micro-LED screens; 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 02/05/2018 – Apple caps tech revival and spurs Wall St to rethink pessimism; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to close Atlantic City store, cutting 52 employees- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TOUTS PRIVACY IN NEW APPS FOR STUDENTS, TEACHERS; 01/05/2018 – COOK: HEALTH IS AN AREA OF ‘MAJOR STRATEGIC THRUST’ FOR APPLE; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion in cash to the US could be a big boost for investors

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 3.89% above currents $208.49 stock price. Apple had 71 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20200 target in Tuesday, June 4 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $215 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 1 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Nomura. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth reported 3.23% stake. Goelzer Mngmt Incorporated has 86,922 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Wade G W & accumulated 181,230 shares or 3.25% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A holds 2.91% or 280,903 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company owns 72,414 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Gm Advisory Gru Inc Inc accumulated 1.92% or 30,712 shares. First City Cap Inc has invested 1.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gam Hldg Ag accumulated 30,050 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Tradewinds Mngmt Llc accumulated 1.23% or 17,679 shares. 447,021 were reported by Vantage Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Com. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.62% or 14.30 million shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 1.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gideon Capital Incorporated owns 14,964 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Guinness Asset Ltd holds 41 shares. Ghp Investment Advsr stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Peconic Partners Llc increased American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 23,000 shares to 34,500 valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) stake by 58,170 shares and now owns 91,170 shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was raised too.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.59B for 18.42 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. EQC’s profit will be $20.63 million for 49.50 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Commonwealth for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.