Heartland Advisors Has Boosted Position in Ceco Environmental (CECE) by $332,850 as Share Price Rose; As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Share Price Declined, Shareholder American Assets Investment Management Cut Its Position by $1.64 Million

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 47,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.25% . The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the pollution control equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 302,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ceco Environmental Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 65,733 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 02/04/2018 – CECO Environmental Announces the Sale of Strobic; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL ADDED WTTR, CECE IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Ceco Environmental 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 16/05/2018 – CECO Environmental at Houlihan Lokey Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 08/03/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $168.9 MLN AS COMPARED WITH $197.0 MLN ON DECEMBER 31, 2016; 08/03/2018 Ceco Environmental 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Advances Most in Over a Year

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 29,060 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, down from 49,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 961,017 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Raises Quarterly Dividend to 36.35c From 36.3c; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closing Date of Its Acquisition of Microsemi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 61,379 are owned by Motco. Roosevelt Invest Gp Incorporated has 2.51% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Bb&T Securities invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Iberiabank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 5,543 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 5,742 shares. Aristotle Mgmt Ltd owns 5.62 million shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Northwest Counselors Ltd Llc holds 11,936 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 14,331 shares. Pennsylvania reported 0.01% stake. Whittier Trust holds 0% or 731 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 347 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 0.07% or 288,102 shares in its portfolio. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn, Minnesota-based fund reported 955,176 shares. Moreover, Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd has 0.82% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 41,638 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa invested in 2,676 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54 billion and $616.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 15,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jernigan Cap Inc by 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 107,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $99,270 activity. The insider Liner David B bought $20,700.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold CECE shares while 24 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 22.49 million shares or 0.79% more from 22.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prns Lc invested in 2,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 31,173 shares. King Luther Cap Management Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 2.23 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 30,900 shares. Sg Americas Securities invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Metropolitan Life Insur reported 0% stake. Foundry Prns Limited reported 490,960 shares stake. Seizert Capital Partners Ltd holds 0.01% or 30,465 shares in its portfolio. 256,409 are held by Boston Prns. Citigroup has 8,714 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Trigran Invs has invested 5.86% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Adirondack And Management Inc reported 0.94% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 70,813 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Invest Lp has 0.02% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE).

