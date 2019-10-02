Heartland Advisors Decreased Oxford Inds (OXM) Stake; Guggenheim Capital Has Lifted By $1.09 Million Its Aflac (AFL) Stake

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Aflac Inc (AFL) stake by 6.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc acquired 20,104 shares as Aflac Inc (AFL)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 348,295 shares with $19.09M value, up from 328,191 last quarter. Aflac Inc now has $37.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.61. About 1.95M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased Oxford Inds Inc (OXM) stake by 33.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 21,655 shares as Oxford Inds Inc (OXM)’s stock declined 10.27%. The Heartland Advisors Inc holds 42,915 shares with $3.25M value, down from 64,570 last quarter. Oxford Inds Inc now has $1.17B valuation. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $68.73. About 40,240 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 19.91% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.28 TO $4.48 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.40-Adj EPS $4.60; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES – BOARD APPROVED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 4 TO SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON APRIL 20; 21/03/2018 – Southern Tide Expands Brand’s Retail Footprint with Destination and Community in Mind; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD BOARD AUTHORIZES 26% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees FY18 Sales $1.12B-$1.14B; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N FY SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 93C, EST. 91C; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.41

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold OXM shares while 56 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 16.24 million shares or 4.45% more from 15.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 609 shares. 13,012 are held by First Trust Advsr L P. 3,608 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corp. Paloma Prtn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 2,834 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Limited Liability Com invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) for 34,781 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Gp Inc holds 0% or 1,938 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Co reported 7,544 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 6,525 shares. Assetmark accumulated 380 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM). Rk Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 67,900 shares.

Heartland Advisors Inc increased Vistra Energy Corp stake by 17,750 shares to 854,450 valued at $19.35 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) stake by 115,782 shares and now owns 564,700 shares. Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) was raised too.

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Huaneng Pwr Intl Inc (NYSE:HNP) stake by 25,382 shares to 19,639 valued at $458,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) stake by 104,656 shares and now owns 1.41M shares. Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac has $6200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $53.50’s average target is 5.71% above currents $50.61 stock price. Aflac had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) rating on Tuesday, June 18. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $6200 target. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 30. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 23. Raymond James downgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $6200 target in Monday, July 29 report. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, May 22 report.