Heartland Advisors Decreased Its Holding in Park Electrochemical (PKE) by $815,475 as Valuation Declined; Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Decreased Alaska Air Group (ALK) Holding by $328,440

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 29,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $64.24. About 940,170 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO LEASE GATES AT LGA AND DCA TO SOUTHWEST AIRLINES; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. CAPACITY UP 9%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines plans to pull its planes and pilots out of New York; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air Sees 2Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.34c-8.39c, Up About 4.8%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Now Sees 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.81c-8.83c, Down 5.5%; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Elects Facebook Executive Susan Li to Board; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Traffic Rose 7.9%; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC SAYS FEB 2018 ASMS 4.76 BLN, UP 9 PCT – SEC FILING

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (PKE) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 54,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 691,112 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, down from 745,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Park Electrochemical Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $331.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 118,436 shares traded. Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) has declined 0.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.33% the S&P500. Some Historical PKE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Park Electrochemical Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKE); 03/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Fiscal Year Earnings Release and Conference Call; 06/03/2018 Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Introduction of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg; 02/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Qualification of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg by a Major Aerospace O; 14/03/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL 4Q ADJ EPS 10C; 07/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical 4Q EPS 88c

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Pete Corp by 82,235 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 36,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Albireo Pharma Inc.

More notable recent Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Park Electrochemical (PKE) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Park Electrochemical (PKE) Presents At 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Seeking Alpha” published on January 13, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Park Electrochemical Corp.: A Dividend Giant Doubling As A Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Park Electrochemical Corp. (PKE) CEO Brian Shore on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Park Electrochemical’s (PKE) CEO Brian Shore on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold PKE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 16.53 million shares or 7.10% less from 17.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 45,781 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 2,693 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 14,730 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 6,187 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0% or 6,501 shares. State Street accumulated 0% or 554,075 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 23,586 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,575 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 18,336 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 21,556 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Com owns 11,372 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 159,893 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 0% or 47 shares.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $173.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibonds Dec 2022 Corp by 22,893 shares to 294,395 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 4,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM).

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Alaska Air Group Earnings: A Turnaround Takes Shape – Motley Fool” on January 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “No Clear Flight Path For Airlines On Sustainable Jet Fuel – Benzinga” published on March 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Alaska Airlines’ Air Cargo Unit Grows With The Airline – Benzinga” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air fares drop in the U.S. during June – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.96 EPS, up 18.07% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ALK’s profit will be $241.92M for 8.19 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,052.94% EPS growth.