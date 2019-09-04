Heartland Advisors Cut Holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) as Market Valuation Declined; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Upped Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Position by $354,900; Market Valuation Rose

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 700 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 26,200 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30 million, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $8.22 during the last trading session, reaching $589.22. About 151,239 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 16,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 80,812 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, down from 97,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $79.62. About 66,382 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q FFO $1.10/Shr; 24/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces $150 Million Expansion of Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – ALL FIGURES IN NZ$; 21/03/2018 – Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Bring Ole Red to Gatlinburg, Tenn; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FINAL DIV/SHR 10.9 NZ CENTS; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.18, EST. $1.15; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN TO FUND PROJECT WITH CASH ON HAND & REVOLVER BORROWINGS; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Net $27.3M; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Real Estate Adds Ryman Hospitality; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EPS 53c

More notable recent Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Shareholders Booked A 51% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call â€“ Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 10:00 a.m. ET – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call â€“ Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 11:30 a.m. ET – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Ryman Hospitality (NYSE: RHP), Lincoln Property reveal development plans near Opryland – Nashville Business Journal” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ryman Hospitality Properties and Gray Television Announce Joint Venture to Create Premium Content Service for Country Lifestyle Consumers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.08 million activity.

Analysts await Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 17.89% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.23 per share. RHP’s profit will be $74.59 million for 13.73 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.86% negative EPS growth.

