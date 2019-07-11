Heartland Advisors Boosted Trueblue (TBI) Position By $1.26 Million; Pointer Telocation LTD. – Ordinary Shares (PNTR) Shorts Lowered By 16.79%

Pointer Telocation LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PNTR) had a decrease of 16.79% in short interest. PNTR’s SI was 10,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 16.79% from 13,100 shares previously. With 6,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Pointer Telocation LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PNTR)’s short sellers to cover PNTR’s short positions. The SI to Pointer Telocation LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.17%. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 802 shares traded. Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) has risen 8.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PNTR News: 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EBITDA $3.3M; 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 27.4 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF APRIL 9, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EPS 21c; 15/05/2018 Pointer Telocation Reports Record Revenues for the First Quarter of 2018; 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD REPORTS 18.5 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF MAY 21, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q Rev $20.88M

Heartland Advisors Inc increased Trueblue Inc (TBI) stake by 35.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heartland Advisors Inc acquired 54,890 shares as Trueblue Inc (TBI)’s stock rose 0.17%. The Heartland Advisors Inc holds 210,668 shares with $4.98M value, up from 155,778 last quarter. Trueblue Inc now has $861.28 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $21.45. About 50,761 shares traded. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 4.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 20/03/2018 – TrueBlue Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q Rev $585M-$600M; 17/05/2018 – Back to the Tried and True Blue (Chip) at Christie’s; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q EPS 32c-EPS 38c; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces True Blue® Capitol Dividend; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Rev $554M; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE REPORTS DIVESTITURE OF PLANETECHS; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 53c; 08/03/2018 Rep. Jody Hice: Hice Receives True Blue Award, Scores 100 Percent on FRC Action’s Scorecard

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold TBI shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.68 million shares or 1.76% less from 37.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Advsrs LP invested in 66,077 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). 3,724 were accumulated by Tower Rech (Trc). Signaturefd Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 0% stake. Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Fmr reported 374,035 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.06% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 166,321 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp invested in 0% or 77 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 2.97 million shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.01% invested in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Lsv Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 270,000 shares. Gmt Capital holds 1.5% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 1.92 million shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 10,074 shares.

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:HBIO) stake by 107,777 shares to 1.00M valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) stake by 212,138 shares and now owns 181,129 shares. Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) was reduced too.