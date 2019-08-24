Heartland Advisors Boosted Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Position; AU Optronics American Depositary Shares (AUO) Shorts Down By 0.14%

AU Optronics Corp American Depositary Shares (NYSE:AUO) had a decrease of 0.14% in short interest. AUO’s SI was 29.87M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.14% from 29.91 million shares previously. With 768,800 avg volume, 39 days are for AU Optronics Corp American Depositary Shares (NYSE:AUO)’s short sellers to cover AUO’s short positions. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 510,766 shares traded. AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) has declined 40.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AUO News: 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 06/03/2018 CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 29/03/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/05/2018 – AUO Announces World’s Highest Resolution and Full Color TFT Driven Micro LED Display Technology; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 22/05/2018 – AUO’s Full Series of Mini LED Backlit LCDs Make Stunning Appearance to Establish Foothold in High-end Application Market; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 14/05/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$4.31B Vs NT$9.48B; 10/04/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 17.7 PCT Y/Y; 08/03/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.68B Vs NT$29.14B

Heartland Advisors Inc increased Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) stake by 119.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heartland Advisors Inc acquired 32,199 shares as Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)’s stock declined 9.98%. The Heartland Advisors Inc holds 59,232 shares with $7.81M value, up from 27,033 last quarter. Sanderson Farms Inc now has $3.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $145.96. About 287,004 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q EPS $1.84; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES CHICKEN OUTPUT FLAT TO UP 1% THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON: BONELESS CHICKEN-BREAST PRICES MAY RISE THIS SUMMER; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 19/03/2018 Wunderman Launches Onsite Agency Model Wunderman Inside, Appoints James Sanderson to Lead; 23/05/2018 – SANDERSON GROUP PLC SND.L INTERIM DIV UP 14 PCT TO 1.25 PENCE/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Continues its Mission in Transparency

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased Gannet Co Inc stake by 1.07 million shares to 369,574 valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) stake by 16,343 shares and now owns 80,812 shares. Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Sanderson Farms has $138 highest and $77 lowest target. $112.67’s average target is -22.81% below currents $145.96 stock price. Sanderson Farms had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Sell” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $115 target. Buckingham Research maintained Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, April 11. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 13 investors sold SAFM shares while 90 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.07 million shares or 3.54% less from 22.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial Corp accumulated 521 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 402,551 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 282,550 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag holds 7,536 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 14,000 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). 72 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Liability Co. Third Avenue Management Llc holds 49,271 shares. 6,185 were accumulated by Dean Capital Mngmt. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) or 7,950 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 21,919 shares. Kwmg Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Matarin Lc stated it has 10,552 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Whittier holds 0% or 8 shares. 1.02 million are held by Victory Cap Mgmt.

