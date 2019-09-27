HealthStream Inc. (HSTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

We are contrasting HealthStream Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) and Inovalon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Healthcare Information Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream Inc. 27 5.74 25.82M 0.41 69.56 Inovalon Holdings Inc. 16 4.45 70.42M -0.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see HealthStream Inc. and Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of HealthStream Inc. and Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream Inc. 96,307,348.00% 10.1% 7.3% Inovalon Holdings Inc. 427,305,825.24% -4.5% -1.6%

Risk & Volatility

HealthStream Inc. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s beta is 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HealthStream Inc. Its rival Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. HealthStream Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for HealthStream Inc. and Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Inovalon Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 22.03% and its average target price is $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.7% of HealthStream Inc. shares and 68.9% of Inovalon Holdings Inc. shares. 17.9% are HealthStream Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of Inovalon Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HealthStream Inc. 4.52% 8.95% 7.7% 13.73% 2.5% 16.94% Inovalon Holdings Inc. -0.33% 4.17% 12.78% 6.08% 48.51% 5.78%

For the past year HealthStream Inc. has stronger performance than Inovalon Holdings Inc.

Summary

HealthStream Inc. beats Inovalon Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce, patient experience, and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. The company operates in three segments: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions, and HealthStream Provider Solutions. It offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services. The company also provides applications for recruiting and applicant tracking; learning; performance appraisal; compensation management; succession planning; competency management; credentialing and privileging; provider enrollment; disclosure management; clinical development; simulation-based education; and industry-sponsored training. Its patient experience solutions provide customers with Patient Insights, Employee Insights, Physician Insights, Community Insights surveys, data analyses of survey results, and other research-based measurement tools. In addition, the company offers EchoCredentialing, a platform that manages medical staff credentialing and privileging processes; EchoOneApp, an enrollment platform; EchoAccess, a platform that supports hospital call centers; EchoAnalytics, which offers a range of validation tools; and EchoOnboarding, an onboarding dashboard with a workflow functionality and onboarding navigator tools. It markets its products and services to healthcare industry, including private, not for profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies. HealthStream, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models throughout the healthcare industry. The company through, large-scale data interconnectivity capabilities, unparalleled proprietary data sets, advanced analytics, data-driven intervention systems, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, enables the assessment and improvement of clinical and quality outcomes, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. It serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. The company provides technology that supports approximately 500 healthcare organizations. Its platforms are informed by data pertaining to approximately 848,000 physicians; 371,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 150 million Americans. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.