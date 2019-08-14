HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Comparing side by side

Both HealthStream Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) are each other’s competitor in the Healthcare Information Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream Inc. 27 3.69 N/A 0.41 69.56 Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 1 1.44 N/A -0.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of HealthStream Inc. and Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 7.3% Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 0.00% -63.1% -15.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.69 shows that HealthStream Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Streamline Health Solutions Inc. is 90.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.1 beta.

Liquidity

HealthStream Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Streamline Health Solutions Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. HealthStream Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for HealthStream Inc. and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HealthStream Inc.’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential downside is -4.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both HealthStream Inc. and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.7% and 42.5% respectively. Insiders held 17.9% of HealthStream Inc. shares. Competitively, Streamline Health Solutions Inc. has 8.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HealthStream Inc. 4.52% 8.95% 7.7% 13.73% 2.5% 16.94% Streamline Health Solutions Inc. -0.74% -11.18% 25% 8% 0.37% 66.67%

For the past year HealthStream Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Summary

HealthStream Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce, patient experience, and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. The company operates in three segments: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions, and HealthStream Provider Solutions. It offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services. The company also provides applications for recruiting and applicant tracking; learning; performance appraisal; compensation management; succession planning; competency management; credentialing and privileging; provider enrollment; disclosure management; clinical development; simulation-based education; and industry-sponsored training. Its patient experience solutions provide customers with Patient Insights, Employee Insights, Physician Insights, Community Insights surveys, data analyses of survey results, and other research-based measurement tools. In addition, the company offers EchoCredentialing, a platform that manages medical staff credentialing and privileging processes; EchoOneApp, an enrollment platform; EchoAccess, a platform that supports hospital call centers; EchoAnalytics, which offers a range of validation tools; and EchoOnboarding, an onboarding dashboard with a workflow functionality and onboarding navigator tools. It markets its products and services to healthcare industry, including private, not for profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies. HealthStream, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It offers computer software-based solutions through its Looking Glass platform, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients. The company also provides patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care through individual workflows comprising clinical analytics, operating room management, physician portal, and care coordination; and health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include Web-based software solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, abstracting, and physician query. In addition, the company provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. It sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.