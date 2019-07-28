HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) and MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Comparing side by side

As Healthcare Information Services companies, HealthStream Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) and MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream Inc. 26 3.59 N/A 0.45 58.22 MTBC Inc. 27 1.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates HealthStream Inc. and MTBC Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3.3% MTBC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for HealthStream Inc. and MTBC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 MTBC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HealthStream Inc.’s consensus target price is $27, while its potential downside is -2.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.9% of HealthStream Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of MTBC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. HealthStream Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.3%. Competitively, MTBC Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HealthStream Inc. -1.14% -9.25% -0.99% 0.97% -4.11% 7.29% MTBC Inc. 0.18% 0.92% 2.3% 6.07% 6.49% 6.08%

For the past year HealthStream Inc. was more bullish than MTBC Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors HealthStream Inc. beats MTBC Inc.

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce, patient experience, and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. The company operates in three segments: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions, and HealthStream Provider Solutions. It offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services. The company also provides applications for recruiting and applicant tracking; learning; performance appraisal; compensation management; succession planning; competency management; credentialing and privileging; provider enrollment; disclosure management; clinical development; simulation-based education; and industry-sponsored training. Its patient experience solutions provide customers with Patient Insights, Employee Insights, Physician Insights, Community Insights surveys, data analyses of survey results, and other research-based measurement tools. In addition, the company offers EchoCredentialing, a platform that manages medical staff credentialing and privileging processes; EchoOneApp, an enrollment platform; EchoAccess, a platform that supports hospital call centers; EchoAnalytics, which offers a range of validation tools; and EchoOnboarding, an onboarding dashboard with a workflow functionality and onboarding navigator tools. It markets its products and services to healthcare industry, including private, not for profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies. HealthStream, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.