HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) and MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Comparing side by side

As Healthcare Information Services companies, HealthStream Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) and MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream Inc. 27 3.53 N/A 0.41 69.56 MTBC Inc. 5 0.79 N/A -0.70 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has HealthStream Inc. and MTBC Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 7.3% MTBC Inc. 0.00% -24.3% -19.2%

Risk & Volatility

HealthStream Inc. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, MTBC Inc. has beta of 1.62 which is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

HealthStream Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MTBC Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. MTBC Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to HealthStream Inc.

Analyst Ratings

HealthStream Inc. and MTBC Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MTBC Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively MTBC Inc. has an average price target of $6.75, with potential upside of 56.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HealthStream Inc. and MTBC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.7% and 8.2% respectively. 17.9% are HealthStream Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 48.6% of MTBC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HealthStream Inc. 4.52% 8.95% 7.7% 13.73% 2.5% 16.94% MTBC Inc. 1.5% -5% -6.68% 16.14% 0.64% 25%

For the past year HealthStream Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MTBC Inc.

Summary

HealthStream Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors MTBC Inc.

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce, patient experience, and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. The company operates in three segments: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions, and HealthStream Provider Solutions. It offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services. The company also provides applications for recruiting and applicant tracking; learning; performance appraisal; compensation management; succession planning; competency management; credentialing and privileging; provider enrollment; disclosure management; clinical development; simulation-based education; and industry-sponsored training. Its patient experience solutions provide customers with Patient Insights, Employee Insights, Physician Insights, Community Insights surveys, data analyses of survey results, and other research-based measurement tools. In addition, the company offers EchoCredentialing, a platform that manages medical staff credentialing and privileging processes; EchoOneApp, an enrollment platform; EchoAccess, a platform that supports hospital call centers; EchoAnalytics, which offers a range of validation tools; and EchoOnboarding, an onboarding dashboard with a workflow functionality and onboarding navigator tools. It markets its products and services to healthcare industry, including private, not for profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies. HealthStream, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.