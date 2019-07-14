HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) Analysts See $0.07 EPS; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Caterpillar Del Com (CAT) Stake

Analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report $0.07 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 36.36% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. HSTM’s profit would be $2.27M giving it 93.43 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, HealthStream, Inc.’s analysts see -53.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $26.16. About 79,759 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has declined 4.11% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q Rev $54.9M; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 09/05/2018 – Former Strategic Account Executive for HealthStream Joins CTI as Executive Director; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q REV. $54.9M, EST. $55.9M; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Sees 2018 Rev Up 6%-8%; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q EPS 74c; 29/03/2018 HealthStream Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthStream Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSTM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) stake by 15.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 11,869 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT)’s stock declined 4.36%. The Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 66,140 shares with $8.96M value, down from 78,009 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del Com now has $79.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.28% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.36. About 4.05M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NORTH AMERICAN PRICING IMPROVING IN CONSTRUCTION; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – TOM PELLETTE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased Vanguard Short Term Bond (BSV) stake by 21,105 shares to 67,423 valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) stake by 165,126 shares and now owns 201,313 shares. Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Caterpillar had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Atlantic Securities. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,221 are held by Bryn Mawr Tru. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 76,544 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Monetta Fincl Services has 0.98% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 10,000 shares. Amer Research Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Tennessee-based Argent Tru has invested 0.07% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 871,886 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. 2,067 were accumulated by Burt Wealth Advsr. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 0.76% or 456,800 shares in its portfolio. Syntal Capital Prns Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.48% or 7,855 shares. Bender Robert invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Amica Mutual Ins, Rhode Island-based fund reported 19,145 shares. Glenview Savings Bank Tru Dept reported 53,315 shares. Homrich And Berg, Georgia-based fund reported 6,733 shares. S R Schill Assoc holds 0.12% or 1,494 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78B for 11.09 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $388,500 activity. 15,000 shares were sold by REBROVICK LINDA, worth $388,500.

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce, patient experience, and well-known provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $847.28 million. The firm operates in three divisions: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions, and HealthStream Provider Solutions. It has a 58.92 P/E ratio. It offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service and subscription products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

