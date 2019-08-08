Healthstream (HSTM) Shareholder Riverbridge Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Rose; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Price Rose While Reliant Investment Management Decreased Holding

Reliant Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliant Investment Management Llc sold 4,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 16,375 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliant Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $274.79. About 1.15M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc. (HSTM) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 122,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 913,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Healthstream Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.34M market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 116,684 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has risen 2.50% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q Rev $54.9M; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Sees 2018 Rev Up 6%-8%; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream Announces The Promotion Of Chief Operating Officer J. Edward Pearson To President; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q EPS CONT OPS 11C, EST. 6C; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthStream Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSTM); 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q EPS 74c; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q REV. $54.9M, EST. $55.9M

Analysts await HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. HSTM’s profit will be $2.27M for 99.21 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by HealthStream, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $388,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold HSTM shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 1.24% less from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 1.04% invested in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). United Kingdom-based Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 389,095 shares. Amer Century has invested 0.01% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 51,574 shares stake. 11,103 are owned by Stephens Inc Ar. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0% or 878 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 62,494 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) or 11,023 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 17,341 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bessemer Group Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 73,200 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 2.71M shares. Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. 410,824 were accumulated by Stephens Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc. by 294,523 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $84.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)? Here’s What Its Recent Performance Looks Like – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “HealthStream (HSTM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: HealthStream (HSTM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HealthStream (HSTM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “HealthStream CEO Rewards Employees with Contribution of Personally Owned Shares of Company Stock – Business Wire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.18B for 23.85 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny holds 30,842 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mcrae has 1.45% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 12,759 shares. Grp Inc Incorporated One Trading Lp invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Parsons Capital Ri accumulated 34,727 shares. Westpac Banking accumulated 0% or 129,787 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 120,663 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 1,578 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 32,429 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Co reported 1,225 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has 873 shares. M&T Bancshares has 54,680 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 103,130 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 4,203 shares. Main Street Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,205 shares.