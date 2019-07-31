Healthstream (HSTM) Shareholder Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Decreased Stake as Stock Value Declined; Facebook (FB) Stake Held by Tiger Management Llc

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 402.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 93,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 116,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35M, up from 23,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $197.04. About 11.10 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Facebook CEO among those invited to testify at U.S. Senate hearing; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 08/05/2018 – Facebook will now operate under three divisions; 26/04/2018 – “I think Facebook concealed the truth from us,” Ian Lucas, member of parliament representing the opposition Labour Party, said; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg releases statement regarding Cambridge Analytica scandal; 09/04/2018 – Dealbook: Mark Zuckerberg – Facebook Made a `Big Mistake: DealBook Briefing; 01/05/2018 – For More Than Just Friends? Facebook Will Soon Offer a Dating Service; 13/04/2018 – The Takeaway: Facebook in 2020: ‘The AI Made Us Do It’; 30/04/2018 – Facebook Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/30/2018; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Jeffries on Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower, Facebook (Video)

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (HSTM) by 26.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 58,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Healthstream Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $907.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 146,506 shares traded or 24.39% up from the average. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has declined 4.11% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q Rev $54.9M; 25/05/2018 – HealthStream to Continue Holding Annual Advisory Say-on-Pay Shareholder Vote; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q REV. $54.9M, EST. $55.9M; 09/05/2018 – Former Strategic Account Executive for HealthStream Joins CTI as Executive Director; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q EPS CONT OPS 11C, EST. 6C; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Sees 2018 Rev Up 6%-8%; 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream Announces The Promotion Of Chief Operating Officer J. Edward Pearson To President; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman

Since May 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $388,500 activity.

More notable recent HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining HealthStream, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:HSTM) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: HealthStream (HSTM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Community Health Systems Selects American Red Cross Resuscitation Suiteâ„¢ Program in Enterprise-wide Agreement with HealthStream – Business Wire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA): What Can We Expect From This High Growth Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “HealthStream Launches American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite for Healthcare Providers – Business Wire” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 26,000 shares to 53,200 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 206,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola European Partners.

Analysts await HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. HSTM’s profit will be $2.27M for 100.07 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by HealthStream, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold HSTM shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 1.24% less from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 20,205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Thb Asset has 255,197 shares. 60,134 are owned by Legal General Gp Public Ltd. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Inc holds 0.01% or 76,760 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 389,095 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.01% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Principal Financial Gru holds 0.01% or 213,515 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 16,532 shares or 0% of the stock. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 11,023 shares. 8,202 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 140,080 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Granite Prns Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. Stretch Colin also sold $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ycg Ltd Llc reported 145,791 shares. 8,193 were accumulated by Cobblestone Cap Ny. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 6.55M shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Moody State Bank Trust Division owns 183,600 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 8,959 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Telos invested 0.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Veritas Asset Llp owns 4.12M shares for 6.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Insight 2811 has 0.32% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,489 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advisor Prns Ltd Liability holds 1.28% or 59,692 shares. 11,625 were reported by Central State Bank. 125,900 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Optimum Inv Advisors holds 1.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 22,950 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 181,443 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,976 shares.