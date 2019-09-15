Healthstream (HSTM) Share Price Rose While Pembroke Management LTD Decreased by $4.78 Million Its Stake; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Upped Position in Total Sys Svcs (TSS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 8,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 241,655 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.04M, up from 232,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 1.00M shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (HSTM) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 191,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 720,001 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.62M, down from 911,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Healthstream Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.49. About 87,420 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has risen 2.50% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream Announces The Promotion Of Chief Operating Officer J. Edward Pearson To President; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q Rev $54.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold HSTM shares while 38 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.14 million shares or 0.85% more from 22.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Us Bancorporation De stated it has 12,857 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) invested in 1,697 shares. 33,024 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 144,045 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 8,693 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc Delaware holds 0.2% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 118,305 shares. Systematic Mngmt LP reported 31,310 shares. Metropolitan Life Company Ny stated it has 8,476 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.33% or 90,924 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Pnc Financial Gp reported 0% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 14,314 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa owns 0% invested in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 7,800 shares. American Gp owns 19,479 shares.

Analysts await HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. HSTM’s profit will be $2.27M for 94.61 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by HealthStream, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $531,407 activity. On Monday, August 12 MCLAREN JEFFREY L sold $142,907 worth of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) or 5,000 shares.

