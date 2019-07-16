HealthEquity Inc. (HQY)’s Financial Results Comparing With NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Both HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) and NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) are each other’s competitor in the Healthcare Information Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity Inc. 69 14.50 N/A 1.17 59.28 NextGen Healthcare Inc. 18 2.47 N/A 0.15 129.93

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of HealthEquity Inc. and NextGen Healthcare Inc. NextGen Healthcare Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to HealthEquity Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. HealthEquity Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 15.9% NextGen Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 2.8% 1.8%

Volatility and Risk

HealthEquity Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.58 beta. Competitively, NextGen Healthcare Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for HealthEquity Inc. and NextGen Healthcare Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity Inc. 0 3 7 2.70 NextGen Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HealthEquity Inc.’s consensus target price is $88.4, while its potential upside is 25.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.9% of HealthEquity Inc. shares and 73.1% of NextGen Healthcare Inc. shares. 1.4% are HealthEquity Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of NextGen Healthcare Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HealthEquity Inc. -2.25% -7.63% -7.41% -28.52% -2.1% 16.28% NextGen Healthcare Inc. -2.33% 4.38% 3.57% 20.31% 30.83% 24.36%

For the past year HealthEquity Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Summary

HealthEquity Inc. beats NextGen Healthcare Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. Its products and services include healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. The company also offers online-only investment advisory services through HealthEquity Advisor, a Web-based tool; and healthcare incentives that enable its employer partners and health plan partners to offer, and its members to earn, financial incentives for participation in wellness programs. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud-based electronic health record and PM solution. In addition, the company offers automation and workflow solutions, including NextGen Mobile Health Solutions, NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions, NextGen Pre-Service Clearance, and NextGen Patient Payment solutions. Further, it provides analytics, population health, and patient engagement solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Informed Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Coordination, NextGen Population Health Performance Management, and NextGen Patient Portal solutions. Additionally, the company offers NextGen Connected Health and NextGen Share interoperability solutions. It also provides professional services, including training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, installation, support, and client services. It serves physician hospital and management service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a strategic partnership with OTTO Health LLC. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.