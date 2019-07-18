HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) Reaches $76.01 After 7.00% Up Move; CASSIOPEA SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (CPPSF) Shorts Lowered By 6.25%

The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.86% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 430,761 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4MThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $4.77 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $81.33 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HQY worth $333.76M more.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.77 billion. The Company’s services and products include healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It has a 51.99 P/E ratio. The firm also offers online-only investment advisory services through HealthEquity Advisor, a Web tool; and healthcare incentives that enable its employer partners and health plan partners to offer, and its members to earn, financial incentives for participation in wellness programs.

Among 10 analysts covering HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. HealthEquity had 16 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Barrington. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) rating on Monday, March 18. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $90 target. The company was upgraded on Thursday, February 7 by SunTrust. The stock has “Buy” rating by Chardan Capital Markets on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $82 target in Friday, March 1 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) rating on Tuesday, March 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $90 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, June 20. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

Analysts await HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HQY’s profit will be $16.31 million for 73.09 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by HealthEquity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Cassiopea S.p.A., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical dermatology products worldwide. The company has market cap of $. It offers Winlevi, an antiandrogen, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the topical treatment of acne; Breezula, a topical antiandrogen that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat androgenic alopecia; CB-06-01, a topical antibiotic, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acne, including strains resistant to other antibiotics; and CB-06-02, a novel integrin activator that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat genital warts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Cosmo Dermatos S.r.l.