HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) Reaches $72.72 After 9.00% Up Move; Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Shorts Raised By 19.12%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) had an increase of 19.12% in short interest. NOAH’s SI was 3.60 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 19.12% from 3.02 million shares previously. With 136,600 avg volume, 26 days are for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s short sellers to cover NOAH’s short positions. The SI to Noah Holdings Limited’s float is 16.47%. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $32.5. About 634,979 shares traded or 31.40% up from the average. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 23.37% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG)

The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.35% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 635,523 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4MThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $4.56 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $79.26 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HQY worth $410.49 million more.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service well-known provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. The Company’s wealth management services and products include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. It has a 15.61 P/E ratio.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.56 billion. The Company’s services and products include healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It has a 49.74 P/E ratio. The firm also offers online-only investment advisory services through HealthEquity Advisor, a Web tool; and healthcare incentives that enable its employer partners and health plan partners to offer, and its members to earn, financial incentives for participation in wellness programs.

