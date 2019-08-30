HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) and Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) Comparison side by side

As Healthcare Information Services companies, HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) and Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity Inc. 72 12.17 N/A 1.47 55.96 Medidata Solutions Inc. 86 8.35 N/A 0.70 131.28

Table 1 highlights HealthEquity Inc. and Medidata Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Medidata Solutions Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than HealthEquity Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. HealthEquity Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Medidata Solutions Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows HealthEquity Inc. and Medidata Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 18.3% Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 5.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.47 beta means HealthEquity Inc.’s volatility is 47.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Medidata Solutions Inc.’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.22 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered HealthEquity Inc. and Medidata Solutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity Inc. 0 3 6 2.67 Medidata Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of HealthEquity Inc. is $88.4, with potential upside of 49.73%. Competitively the average price target of Medidata Solutions Inc. is $92, which is potential 0.50% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that HealthEquity Inc. looks more robust than Medidata Solutions Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.6% of HealthEquity Inc. shares and 0% of Medidata Solutions Inc. shares. 1.3% are HealthEquity Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3.8% are Medidata Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HealthEquity Inc. 0.34% 27.6% 18.26% 29.61% 10.6% 37.44% Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.41% 0.62% 0.22% 32.52% 26.15% 35.52%

For the past year HealthEquity Inc. has stronger performance than Medidata Solutions Inc.

Summary

HealthEquity Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Medidata Solutions Inc.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. Its products and services include healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. The company also offers online-only investment advisory services through HealthEquity Advisor, a Web-based tool; and healthcare incentives that enable its employer partners and health plan partners to offer, and its members to earn, financial incentives for participation in wellness programs. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

Medidata Solutions, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers Medidata Clinical Cloud that provides a software-as-a-service platform of technology and data analytics solutions to optimize activities across clinical development. The companyÂ’s platform solutions includes Plan Study that addresses the areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments; and Support Sites, which provides robust risk management, reduced source document verification, real-time monitoring, on-time, accurate payments. Its platform solutions also comprise Engage Patients that captures the voice of the patient in clinical studies; Medidata Patient Cloud, which enables sponsors to collect a dataset directly from the patient; Conduct Study that includes solutions for data capture and study management in the clinical trial research process; Medidata RaveX, an electronic data capture and management system solution; Study Management that enable clinical teams to manage, monitor, control, integrate, and report operational and clinical data from patients and sites; and Optimize Outcomes, which is designed to surface a range of embedded operational data across the clinical process. Additionally, it offers professional services. The company markets and sells its cloud-based solutions through a direct sales force, as well as through relationships with contract research organizations (CROs) and other strategic partners. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and diagnostics companies; academic research centers, government, and other non-profit organizations; and CROs and other entities engaged in clinical trials. Medidata Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.