Healthequity (HQY) Stock Price Rose While Dock Street Asset Management Has Increased by $4.91 Million Its Position; As Adtran (ADTN) Valuation Declined, Bbt Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $410,985

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity (HQY) by 172.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 75,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 119,296 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, up from 43,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 223,674 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 68.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 27,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.80% . The institutional investor held 12,833 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $196,000, down from 40,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.24. About 38,067 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 03/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 17, 2018; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 29C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Adtran May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 20/03/2018 ADTRAN Increases Market Leadership in North American MSO Business by Entering Broad Based Agreement with Sumitomo Electric Industries; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 21/04/2018 – DJ ADTRAN Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADTN); 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 08/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter 2018 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.54, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold ADTN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 42.53 million shares or 0.97% less from 42.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 49,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Services Gru Inc holds 0% or 1,521 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Partners Inc holds 0% or 4,115 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 17,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Heartland Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 0.01% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 635,187 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt has 745,581 shares. Blackrock owns 7.38M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 32,447 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv LP holds 14,142 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Eaton Vance owns 13,010 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 94.44% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ADTN’s profit will be $478,263 for 281.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by ADTRAN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -91.67% negative EPS growth.

Bbt Capital Management Llc, which manages about $85.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 50,686 shares to 63,531 shares, valued at $417,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ADTRAN, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Fourth Quarter 2018 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on January 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “ADTRAN INC (ADTN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ADTRAN Delivers the Gigabit Society Reality with 10G PON Market Leadership – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ADTRAN (ADTN) Investor Alert: Hagens Berman Investigating ADTN’s Inventory Accounting, Investors with Losses Should Contact Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ADTRAN Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $296.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11,910 shares to 16,399 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 7,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,076 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).