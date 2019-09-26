Healthequity (HQY) Stake Increased by Verition Fund Management Llc; Tompkins Financial Has Lowered Its Southern Company (SO) Position by $496,044 as Market Valuation Rose

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 94.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 9,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 550 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30,000, down from 9,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.83. About 333,114 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHERN COMPANY’S ‘BBB+’ IDR; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SOLAR SALE PRODUCING MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES MISSISSIPPI POWER’S SGL TO SGL-2 FROM SGL-4; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 102.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 7,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 14,983 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $980,000, up from 7,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $56.02. About 104,926 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $497.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) by 29,645 shares to 345,106 shares, valued at $21.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 22,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (NYSE:KMB).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 14.05 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport & Ltd Liability Company holds 47,649 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Brick Kyle Assoc has invested 2.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 4,893 are held by Old Second National Bank Of Aurora. Da Davidson holds 0.06% or 58,786 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Montag A & Associates Incorporated holds 0.11% or 23,094 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Trust owns 15,360 shares. Chemung Canal Trust holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 38,106 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Associate Limited has 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 34,714 shares. St Germain D J Com Incorporated has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cap Invest Counsel Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Eagle Ridge invested 1.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Utah Retirement stated it has 0.21% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). British Columbia Investment Mngmt has invested 0.18% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Massachusetts Svcs Company Ma reported 24.79M shares.

