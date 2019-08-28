Healthequity (HQY) Stake Has Upped by Shaker Investments Llc; As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Holder Mycio Wealth Partners Has Cut by $330,880 Its Stake

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 1,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 2,555 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, down from 3,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $277.65. About 1.58M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 76.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $58.18. About 323,695 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axos Finl Inc by 77,624 shares to 617,991 shares, valued at $17.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 6,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,690 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) by 22,818 shares to 107,980 shares, valued at $17.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 13,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Pt Cr Co Llc (NYSE:ECC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 3.33% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 167,731 shares. Df Dent And Inc accumulated 2.15% or 460,549 shares. Argent Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 399,704 shares or 3.44% of all its holdings. Calamos Ltd Liability Co holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 356,295 shares. Adi Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 3,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co owns 239,113 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Mngmt Assoc New York accumulated 4,000 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 53,983 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Mathes owns 1.81% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 15,078 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc invested in 1.24% or 836,300 shares. Churchill Management Corporation invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nuveen Asset Llc holds 338,801 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Adage Capital Prtn Gp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.45M shares. Paragon Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 594 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co owns 395,196 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio.

