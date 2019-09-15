Healthequity (HQY) Shareholder Integrys Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $1.09 Million; Cacti Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Share Value Declined

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 379,029 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.74 million, down from 386,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 16,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, down from 86,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 4.62% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $60.45. About 226,481 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.