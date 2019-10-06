Healthequity (HQY) Shareholder Dock Street Asset Management Has Upped Position by $4.91 Million as Stock Value Rose; E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Holder Cove Street Capital Boosted Position

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity (HQY) by 172.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 75,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 119,296 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, up from 43,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 493,637 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 144,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.47 million, up from 933,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in E.W. Scripps Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.62. About 268,785 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote for Company’s Board Nominees; 30/05/2018 – EW Scripps at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 22/03/2018 – SSP CEO: INVESTOR HASN’T ARTICULATED COMPELLING STRATEGY; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q Rev $254.2M; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 22/05/2018 – EW Scripps: Will Continue to Trade Under the Ticker Symbol SSP; 27/03/2018 – All-New Season Three Episodes of Saints & Sinners And Binge-Worthy Seasons One & Two Plus Gang Related, Reasonable Doubt, Facin; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Scripps’ Ratings; 13/04/2018 – Gamco Says It Seeks to Have Brown, Cole, Sadusky Elected to E.W. Scripps Board ‘to Help Management Increase Intrinsic Value’; 27/03/2018 – All-New Season Three Episodes of Saints & Sinners And Binge-Worthy Seasons One & Two Plus Gang Related, Reasonable Doubt, Facing Ali; Mindhunters and More Among New Brown Sugar Titles for April

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Scripps, News Literacy Project join forces to promote news literacy education – PRNewswire" on August 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Scripps nominates broadcast veteran Wonya Lucas to board of directors – PRNewswire" published on March 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Court TV Sets May 8 Launch Date, Unveils Programming Plans – PRNewswire" on April 15, 2019.

