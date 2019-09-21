Healthequity (HQY) Shareholder Dock Street Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position by $4.91 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Oasis Pete New (OAS) Market Value Declined, Holder Gmt Capital Cut Position

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity (HQY) by 172.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 75,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 119,296 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, up from 43,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $60.89. About 1.00M shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 6.66M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.85 million, down from 7.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 13.27 million shares traded or 7.57% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Gmt Capital Corp reported 1.32% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Moreover, Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). The New York-based Tower Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Commonwealth Bancshares Of owns 32,300 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 95,000 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 146,873 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 69,100 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) or 4.53 million shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 19,700 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 351,853 shares. Aperio reported 220,627 shares. Barclays Public Lc owns 1.15 million shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors accumulated 36,177 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dorsey Whitney Trust owns 14,258 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,500 activity.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $2.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 383,730 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $32.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 188,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 87.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.08 per share. OAS’s profit will be $3.22M for 99.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $296.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,374 shares to 68,839 shares, valued at $18.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 7,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,076 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).