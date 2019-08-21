Healthequity (HQY) Shareholder Diker Management Lifted Position; Glenview Capital Management Has Lowered Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake as Share Price Declined

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 7.49M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.08M, down from 8.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.9. About 5.36 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $61.64. About 440,154 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penbrook Mgmt holds 0.59% or 19,890 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc (Wy) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 500 shares. Schroder Mngmt Gru holds 0% or 87,078 shares. Hallmark Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 9,873 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hartford Mngmt holds 0.11% or 131,849 shares in its portfolio. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Company invested in 60,812 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 15,283 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Carroll Finance Assoc reported 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Loeb Prtnrs Corp holds 0% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 41,394 shares. Eagle Advsrs Ltd Company holds 3.97M shares. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). American Intl Group Incorporated holds 429,072 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 2.72 million shares or 1.1% of its portfolio.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 649,380 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $224.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396. $234,653 worth of stock was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane.