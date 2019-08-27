Healthequity (HQY) Shareholder Diker Management Lifted Position by $912,500; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Decreased Position by $691,374

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.62. About 479,243 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 49.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 5,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 5,755 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $706,000, down from 11,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $124.1. About 2.01M shares traded or 6.65% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 10.96 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

