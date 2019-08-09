Healthequity (HQY) Shareholder Diker Management Lifted Its Position by $912,500; Plantronics New (PLT) Stock Price Declined While Trellus Management Company Lifted Holding

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 341.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 25,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 7,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.19% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 844,125 shares traded or 73.00% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGR: Plantronics Rtgs On Watch Neg On Polycom Buy Plan; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Plantronics Ratings Under Review After Acquisition Announcement; 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q NET REV. $216.1M; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN ITS THIRD FISCAL QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE DATED JANUARY 30, 2018; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 66C TO 78C; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q EPS 29c; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects Polycom Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP EPS

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $238,631 activity. The insider JOURET GUIDO bought $73,545.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Shell Asset accumulated 0.09% or 85,357 shares. 74,130 were reported by Manufacturers Life The. Ameritas Invest Inc accumulated 0.03% or 12,498 shares. Fort Washington Oh holds 314,156 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 26,708 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division holds 189 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Pnc Finance Ser Gp Inc Inc reported 1,303 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 34,371 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 5,403 shares. Gmt, Georgia-based fund reported 36,800 shares. 15 were accumulated by Valley Advisers.