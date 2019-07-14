Healthequity (HQY) Share Value Declined While Diker Management Has Increased Stake by $912,500; Thor Inds (THO) Stake Maintained by Horan Capital Management

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.67. About 2.60M shares traded or 121.46% up from the average. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.32. About 498,444 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

