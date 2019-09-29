Healthequity (HQY) Share Price Rose While Granahan Investment Management Has Raised by $12.76 Million Its Stake; First Long Island Investors Decreased Its Pepsico Com (PEP) Holding by $3.18 Million as Stock Value Rose

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 24,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 74,195 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73 million, down from 98,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.56M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt owns 2,250 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. North Star Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.87% or 57,162 shares. 9,488 are held by Washington Tru Financial Bank. Hennessy holds 0.42% or 67,500 shares. Bowling Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,565 shares. Essex Services owns 23,628 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Architects Inc has invested 0.65% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Haverford Trust holds 2.54% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip Prns owns 68,823 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability holds 2,948 shares. Jnba Advsr reported 3,487 shares stake. Parkside State Bank reported 12,437 shares. 2,382 are owned by Tiemann Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Eagle Ridge Invest Management holds 0.11% or 5,694 shares in its portfolio. Wellcome Tru (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru owns 4.28% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2.10 million shares.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $805.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 24,309 shares to 70,631 shares, valued at $18.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 186,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.