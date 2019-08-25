Healthequity (HQY) Market Value Rose While Aureus Asset Management Boosted Position by $2.83 Million; Trust Asset Management Boosted Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding by $21.49 Million

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 7.75M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 250,049 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.50M, up from 211,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $58.53. About 541,588 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3,198 shares to 110,317 shares, valued at $17.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Japan Etf by 5,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,919 shares, and cut its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. 4,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. ARMSTRONG ALAN S had bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653.

