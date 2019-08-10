Healthequity (HQY) Market Valuation Rose While Diker Management Raised Holding; Garrison Cap Com (GARS) Share Price Rose While Rivernorth Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Garrison Cap Inc Com (GARS) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 141,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Garrison Cap Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 28,222 shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) has declined 15.83% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 17/04/2018 – Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Former President of Arm Holdings, Tudor Brown, to Join Board of Garrison Technology; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Roy Blunt: Blunt Statement on Confirmation of Timothy Garrison to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of; 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project; 06/03/2018 – Garrison Capital 4Q EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Distribution of $0.28 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year; 01/05/2018 – Indian Motorcycle & Carey Hart Bring V-Twin-Powered Armed Forces Day Celebration to Troops at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart; 10/05/2018 – Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC Files Class Action Against the United States Patent and Trademark Office For “Taking”; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Garrison Funding 2018-1 L.P. Nts Rtgs

Since March 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $441,465 activity. On Friday, March 8 Chase Brian S bought $88,946 worth of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) or 11,900 shares. Hahn Daniel also bought $56,323 worth of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) shares. The insider Morea Joseph bought $37,250. On Monday, March 11 the insider Tansey Joseph Bertrand bought $177,006. Westwood Matthew Joseph bought $37,440 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold GARS shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.66 million shares or 4.33% less from 3.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 70,721 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 1,670 shares. Natl Asset Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 19,225 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Blair William & Communications Il invested in 0% or 20,700 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 850 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) for 14,717 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt owns 273,355 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 23,675 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Oppenheimer And Company, New York-based fund reported 46,364 shares. Drw Securities Ltd Llc accumulated 417,780 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Caxton Corporation reported 1.23 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 43,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Munihldngs Cali Ql (MUC) by 221,743 shares to 420,866 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM) by 67,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,854 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD).