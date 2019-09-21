Healthequity (HQY) Holding Maintained by Dock Street Asset Management Inc; Fort LP Boosted Position in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by $556,465

Fort Lp increased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 8,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 39,381 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, up from 30,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.97. About 350,542 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 12/04/2018 – Sonoco Completes Acquisition Of Highland Packaging Solutions; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – 20/20 VISION TARGET OF GROWING ANNUAL REVENUE TO GREATER THAN $6 BLN; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FULL-YEAR 2018 BASE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.22 TO $3.32; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – INTRODUCED ITS NEW 20/20 VISION TARGETS; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO SON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS FOR $150M CASH; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO 1Q BASE EPS 74C, EST. 72C; 30/05/2018 – Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard Products; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY CONITEX SONOCO JV; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES 2Q BASE EPS 83C TO 89C, EST. 82C

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Healthequity (HQY) by 172.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 75,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 119,296 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, up from 43,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Healthequity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $60.89. About 1.00M shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $296.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11,910 shares to 16,399 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 7,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,076 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HealthEquity (HQY) Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why HealthEquity, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HQY) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HealthEquity Reports Second Quarter Ended July 31, 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 09/04/2019: PODD,OPGN,HQY – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HealthEquity Enters Oversold Territory (HQY) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $520.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 14,412 shares to 27,060 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 6,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,890 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).