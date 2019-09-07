Healthequity (HQY) Holding Has Boosted by Diker Management Llc; Fir Tree Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $4.85 Million as Market Value Rose

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 41,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 999,374 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.87M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.62. About 780,291 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Bank Of Raymore stated it has 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Park Avenue Securities Llc holds 0.34% or 52,027 shares. Firsthand Mgmt owns 100,000 shares. Compton Cap Management Ri has invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Maine-based fund reported 81,766 shares. State Street accumulated 313.11M shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 3.69M shares. Triangle Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cubic Asset has invested 3.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc owns 77,897 shares. Blair William Il owns 4.00M shares. Sit Inv Associate has 574,152 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Barnett & Com stated it has 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 382,977 are owned by Badgley Phelps And Bell. 1.48 million are held by Omers Administration Corporation.

