Healthequity (HQY) Holding Boosted by Diker Management Llc; As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Cypress Capital Management Cut by $4.28 Million Its Stake

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.54. About 381,898 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 102,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 315,533 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40M, down from 417,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH VIFOR PHARMA INC FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF RETACRIT IN CERTAIN CHANNELS; 30/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz to treat ulcerative colitis; 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Withdraws From Pfizer’s Consumer Healthcare Business Sale; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 03/04/2018 – Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE – an inside look; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational Series

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4,000 shares to 12,802 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 10,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.81 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

